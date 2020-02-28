A place for remembering loved ones. A space for sharing memories.

Create an Obituary

Browse notices:

Today's notices Browse all

Featured Obituaries

Promo

Featured Obituary

Showcase your loved one's life story
with a featured obituary.

Create an Obituary
Robert L Gillett

Robert (Bob) L. Gillett of Fairmont passed away Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical...

Bob L. Gillett

1950 - 2020

Published on February 28, 2020
See more

Recent Obituaries

Today Yesterday Last week Last month
Robert Allen Jones Sr. Robert Allen Jones Sr.

Robert Allen Jones Sr., 64, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home. He was born in...

Robert Jones Sr.

1954 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 9, 2020

Eric Wayne Harris age 39 a resident of Fairmont departed this life Monday March 2, 2020 in the Martinsburg VA Medical...

Eric Harris

1980 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 9, 2020
Stephen Edward Rutherford Stephen Edward Rutherford

Stephen Edward Rutherford, 61, of Barrackville passed over unexpectedly on March 6, 2020 in Fairmont. He was born on...

Stephen Rutherford

1959 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 9, 2020
Mavis Eleanor Martin Mavis Eleanor Martin

Mavis Eleanor Martin, 87, of Big Mill Fall Community, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the Fairmont Health and...

Mavis Martin

1932 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 9, 2020
Rose Marie Williams Rose Marie Williams

Rose Marie (Cross) Williams, 82, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, March 08, 2020, at United Hospital Center. She...

Rose Williams

1938 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 9, 2020
Mary Edith Newbrough Mary Edith Newbrough

Mary Edith Cain Newbrough of Worthington went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020. Mary was born to the late...

Mary Newbrough

1920 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 9, 2020
Carolyn Ann Stewart Carolyn Ann Stewart

Carolyn Ann (Miller) Stewart, 70, of Fairmont, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 04, 2020. She was born on...

Carolyn Stewart

1949 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 8, 2020

Millard Leroy "Peel" Summers, 92, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Fairmont Regional Medical...

Millard Summers

1927 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 7, 2020
Doris Jeanne Flint Doris Jeanne Flint

Doris Jeanne Flint, 98, a lifelong resident of Fairmont, passed away on March 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born...

Doris Flint

1921 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 7, 2020
Steven Jackson Scott Steven Jackson Scott

Steven Jackson Scott, 79 if Fairmont, passed away March 5, 2020 at the Genesis Tygart Center. He was born in...

Steven Scott

1941 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 7, 2020

Eric Wayne Harris age 39 a resident of Fairmont departed this life Monday March 2, 2020 in the Martinsburg VA Medical...

Eric Harris

1980 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 6, 2020
Patty Jo Tucker Patty Jo Tucker

Patty Jo McCartney Tucker, 81, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the United Hospital Center in...

Patty Tucker

1938 - 2020

Obituary

Published on March 5, 2020
See more

Recent Condolences

Mary Newbrough

Full Of Love Bouquet was purchased for the family of Mary Edith Newbrough by Jimmy and Michelle and Katelyn Newbrough.  ...

Robert Jones Sr.

Everytime Robert came to Charleston to visit his brother & sister he would want to plan a cookout. He always enjoyed cookouts. He was a great...

Robert Gillett

Bob you were a great guy and someone that taught me so much. My thoughts and prayers go to you and your entire family.

Millard Summers

Going to miss you Big Brother now you can sign the book into Heaven Rest In Peace.

Gary Michael

Bob. Travis, Logan So sorry for the loss of your brother/uncle. Sending prayers for comfort and strength during this difficult time. God...

Doris Flint

Jeannie was so dedicated to all those she loved. I admired her and know that is true of everyone that was blessed to have this beautiful soul as...

Recent Death Notices

Today Yesterday Last week Last month
See more

In memoriam

Today Yesterday Last week Last month
See more

Funeral, graveside and memorial services

See more

Featured Funeral Homes

Ford Funeral Home - Bridgeport Chapel
Bridgeport
Domico Funeral Home
Fairmont
Amos-Carvelli Funeral Home
Nutter Fort
Lampkin Funeral Home
Fairmont
Davis Funeral Home
Clarksburg
See more